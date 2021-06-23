You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Graduation celebrations continue

Alexi Nesmith pic
Buy Now

Alexi Nesmith
Anessa Nesmith pic

Anessa Nesmith

Mrs. Rosa Nesmith of Nesmith, widow of the late James L. Nesmith, “Uncle Bud”, announces the academic achievements of two of her granddaughters.

Alexi Nesmith earned a Master of Human Resource Management Degree from the University of Richmond in Richmond, VA., and her younger sister Anessa Nesmith earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

The graduates are daughters of Mrs. Rosa’s son, Dr. James L. Nesmith, Jr., and his wife Seline. The Nesmith’s reside in Richmond, VA and traveled to Helston Road for what they called “The Nesmith Graduation Vaccination Celebration.” 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News