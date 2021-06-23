Graduation celebrations continue

Mrs. Rosa Nesmith of Nesmith, widow of the late James L. Nesmith, “Uncle Bud”, announces the academic achievements of two of her granddaughters.
Alexi Nesmith earned a Master of Human Resource Management Degree from the University of Richmond in Richmond, VA., and her younger sister Anessa Nesmith earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from Old Dominion University in Norfolk.
The graduates are daughters of Mrs. Rosa’s son, Dr. James L. Nesmith, Jr., and his wife Seline. The Nesmith’s reside in Richmond, VA and traveled to Helston Road for what they called “The Nesmith Graduation Vaccination Celebration.”