GKCU welcomes new staff

GKCU is pleased to announce recent staff promotions to serve our members.
Melissa Poindexter has been named Director of Training and Development for the credit union. In her position, Poindexter is responsible for training and onboarding for all new hires, as well as continual education and development for existing employees at all five branches. She assists with the development and implementation of credit union procedures and ongoing updates to branch operations. She lives in Georgetown with her husband and three children.
Brittany James has been named the Mortgage Loan Processor for the credit union. Recently the head teller at the Pawleys Island branch, James will be moving to the Fraser Street office to assist with the loan processing for GKCU’s Mortgage Department. She will be helping members through the application to funding process on mortgages and home equity lines of credit. James lives in Georgetown and has been employed with GKCU for over 5 years.
Ashley Becigneul has been named Head Teller for the Pawleys Island branch. From her experience as a Member Services Representative, Ashley will be assisting members with their day-to-day financial needs including deposit, withdrawals and new service requests, while also handling the back office operations of the teller line. Becigneul has been with the credit union for almost three years, previously working at the Kingstree and Fraser Street branches.
“We are thrilled when opportunities allow for existing employees to expand their skills and knowledge base,” states Kevin Owens, President/CEO. “Having a well-trained staff who can make independent decisions and learn all aspects of the credit union help make them invaluable no matter where they move within the credit union,” remarks Owens. “We know these employees will continue to meet the members’ needs with the service they have grown to expect.”
GKCU is a member-owned, full-service financial institution with branches in Georgetown (two locations), Andrews and Kingstree and Pawleys Island. GKCU is able to serve anyone who lives, works or attends school in Georgetown and Williamsburg counties. GKCU, with an asset size over $156 million, employees over 65 people and offers a wide range of financial services and lending products. For more information on joining the credit union, call or visit gkcu.org