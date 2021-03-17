GKCU recognizes Employee of the Year

Georgetown, SC – GKCU is pleased to recognize one employee who sets a standard in excellent member service every year with the Employee of the Year award. Service with a smile, and a call by name, and a laugh, and a ‘you be good now ya’ hear?’ The embodiment of southern hospitality wrapped up in an efficient, hard-working and trustworthy employee, GKCU is honored to recognize D Walters, Head Teller at the Kingstree Branch, as the 2020 Employee of the Year.
Joining the staff over 15 years ago, D has added his special touch to member service at GKCU. First working at the Bourne Street office, D quickly found his ‘way home’ to be the head teller at the Kingstree branch. D works diligently to ensure the Kingstree branch runs smoothly and efficiently, finding new ways to improve on our service to our members. D is an asset to GKCU with a strong work ethic, organizational skills and outgoing personality, treating every member like his own family. He also goes above and beyond during high demand times, like busy Friday afternoons and, especially, during the pandemic and lobbies closings. D has been seen handing out deposit slips in the drive-thru, maneuvering traffic to appropriate lines for quicker service, and even painting and repairing items around the credit union. Finally, D takes care of his coworkers (often by cooking for them) and is always one for volunteering in the community to make sure our presence is known in Williamsburg County.
D lives in Williamsburg County where he grew up. He is active in his church and his own catering business, sharing his talents with many in the community. We are proud to have him on our staff and thank him for his years of dedication and commitment to the credit union mission of service and helping others. GKCU is honored to recognize D for his extra efforts, not only at our Kingstree office, but throughout the credit union and the Williamsburg County community.
“D’s commitment and passion are displayed in all that he does for the credit union and its members,” states Nikki Ewing, GKCU Marketing Director. “He is one that takes his job personally, getting to know his members by name, taking extra care of his branch and co-workers and is always one we can count on to voice ways we can improve our service to better meet our members’ needs. We are extremely proud to recognize him for his hard work and dedication.”
GKCU’s employee of the Year is selected from nominations from his/her GKCU co-workers. GKCU is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative where profits are returned to the members through lower rates on loans and higher returns on investments. GKCU offers a range of financial services and is open to anyone who lives, works or attends school in Georgetown and Williamsburg counties. GKCU employs 62 staff and has five full-service branches. For information about joining or to view the annual report, visit their website at www.gkcu.org.