GKCU awards scholarships to Class of 2021

GKCU honored and recognized ten area high school seniors from the graduating class of 2021 as this year’s GKCU Scholarship recipients. Each recipient is awarded a $1,000 scholarship that can be used as a supplement to offset costs of tuition, books or room and board at any two- or four-year college.
The recipients for the 2021 GKCU College Scholarships are: Carolina Baker of Georgetown High School who will be attending Clemson University; Sarah Batton of Georgetown High School who will be attending Coastal Carolina University; Andrew Brandon of Andrews High School who will be attending Clemson University; Keon Chandler of Kingstree Sr. High School who will be attending Coastal Carolina University; Lacy Colvis of Waccamaw High School who will be attending Clemson University, Kate Crocker of Georgetown High School who will be attending Clemson University; Taemaisha Collins of Waccamaw High School who will be attending Clemson University; Lee Johnson of East Clarendon High School who will be attending Wofford College; Rion Keesee of Waccamaw High School who will be attending Clemson University; and, Riley Mesa of Andrews High School who will be attending Charleston Southern University.
“Throughout the years, GKCU has continued to find ways to serve the needs of our members on a day-to-day basis while reaching out into the community to help make where we live better for all residents,” states Kevin Owens, President/CEO of GKCU. “These scholarships are an investment not only in the future of these exceptional young men and women, but also in the future of our community.”
A 3-person selection volunteer committee comprised selected the recipients based on their academic and extracurricular activities at school, community involvement and services and work and leadership experience. This is the 19th year that GKCU has awarded scholarship to deserving seniors.
“The class of 2021 has demonstrated that focus, determination and hard work can pay off, even during a pandemic,” states Nikki Ewing, GKCU Vice President of Marketing. “Even though their senior years were not how they planned them to be, these students adapted and met the challenges that faced them and finished the high school career strong. GKCU is proud to be a part of their journey to the next steps in their lives by awarding these scholarships to reach their goals.”
In total, GKCU received 23 applications from eight high schools in both Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties. Applicants are required to be a GKCU member or son/daughter of a GKCU member. The application outlines interests in school and community, work and leadership experience, an essay on community service and a letter of recommendation. The recipients were recognized during the May board of directors meeting, where GKCU Board and staff members congratulated them personally.
GKCU is a member-owned, full-service financial institution with branches in Georgetown (2 locations), Andrews and Kingstree and Pawleys Island. Georgetown Kraft Credit Union is able to serve anyone who lives, works or attends school in Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.