GKCU Annual Meeting: Staying Connected

Georgetown, SC – To ensure the safety and well-being of our members, volunteers and staff, GKCU held its first virtual Annual Membership Meeting. Even though the meeting was held virtually, the uniqueness of the member-owned financial cooperative was showcased at the annual meeting, where the members can actively participate, elect and vote on credit union issues.
Held February 22 online via both Facebook Live and Zoom online meeting room, the annual meeting is an opportunity for the members to meet and review the financial condition and future plans for the credit union.
Chairman Jim Bessant welcomed all those in attendance and thanked them for their attendance and participation. Open nominations were received via ballots at the branches the last week in January 2021. After the nominations closed, members could stop by any of GKCU’s five branches to register and vote for any election topics discussed at the annual meeting. Upon registering, members received a copy of the 2020 Annual Report and a small token of appreciation.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m., Chairman Bessant opened the meeting by reviewing reports from the 2020 Annual Report including the Treasurer’s and Supervisory Committee reports, which outlined the financial condition and internal and external audits of the credit union.
Bessant then reviewed the Chairman’s Report. He highlighted the events of the past year and the operational adjustments made to accommodate for the pandemic. He thanked the members for their diligence to find new ways to do their financial business with the credit union including using online tools like Remote Deposit, Mobile Money app, and applying for loans online. He also showed his appreciation to the membership for their patience as the credit union experienced extended waits to conduct in-lobby transactions at the drive-thru when the lobbies had to be closed to outside traffic. Finally, he recognized the hard work and perseverance of the staff for working in and adapting to new ways to meet the members’ needs. Through it all, he noted that it was the cooperative spirit of the credit union that helped us not only get through, but come out successful during one of the most difficult years.
Elections for several volunteer committees were announced. The following volunteers were elected: Board of Directors: Jim Bessant, Tim Tompkins and Darrell Thomas (3-year terms); and to the Supervisory Committee: Delores Muckenfuss (3-year term) and Mack Burgess (filling unexpired 1-year term).
The evening included special staff recognitions and presentations. For their years of service to the credit union the following employees were recognized. For 25 years of service: Terri Wilson, Branch Manager, Kingstree Branch. For 20 years of service: Deonna Alford, Branch Manager, Andrews Branch and Nicole Tyson, IT Specialist. For 15 years of service: Elizabeth Owens, Chief Security and Compliance Officer. For 5 years of service: Anna Eaddy, Member Service Representative, Kingstree Branch, and Brittany James, Head Teller, Pawleys Island Branch. Douglas “D” Walters, Head Teller, Kingstree Branch, was recognized as the 2020 Employee of the Year, as voted on by the employees. The evening concluded with door prizes and drawings for the members.
As outlined in the 2020 Annual Report, GKCU reported asset growth to be just under $100 million, with member deposits growing at a steady rate indicating a stronger savings environment (grew over 30%) while loans to members grew modestly (over $39.5million). GKCU launched a new online membership portal and texting service to welcome over 1,600 new members, remained competitive with loan products, and stay connected to our membership while keeping them safely and socially distant. GKCU also outlined strong community involvement with almost $40,000 in donations and sponsorship, including $15,000 in college scholarships.
GKCU is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative where profits are returned to the members through lower rates on loans and higher returns on investments. GKCU offers a range of financial services and is open to anyone who lives, works or attends school in Georgetown and Williamsburg counties. GKCU employs over 65 staff and has five full-service branches. For information about joining, or to view the annual report, visit their website at www.gkcu.org.