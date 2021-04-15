Gas prices continue to increase

Everyone is certainly noticing the steady increase in gas prices. The national average is $2.94. As of March 29, Williamsburg County averages $2.67 for regular but a quick drive around the city of Kingstree tells a different story. Of the lowest price of gas at five stations visited, the lowest was $2.79 and the highest was $2.88; all are cash only. Credit card use increases the cost. And don’t forget the fraction “9/10” behind the price. The Revenue Tax Act of 1932 allowed for a federal tax of $0.01 to be placed on gas prices to help offset the national debt. By the 1970s, 9/10 became the standard, as consumers were annoyed by fractional price fluctuations mandated by the government. Federal and state gas tax is still a fraction of a penny.
In 2015, gas prices peaked at nearly $3.50 a gallon. A year later it plummeted to below $2 and hovered between $2.25 and $2.75 until 2020 when the price fell to $1.17 in April. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) contributes this to a response to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in widespread reductions in passenger travel and gasoline demand.
According to Gasbuddy, inventories are down 6.2 percent lower than a year ago and are about 6% lower than the five-year average for this time of year. The website says the national average now stands 12.9 cents higher than a month ago and nearly 88 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.08 per gallon.
The uptick is generally attributed to a seasonal response but there are other reasons. Texas’ brutal winter impacted the state’s crude production, and worldwide, crude, not demand, will also be a driving force behind further increases.
According to the EIA, taxes add to the price of gasoline. Federal, state, and local government taxes also contribute to the retail price of gasoline. The federal tax on motor gasoline is 18.40 cents per gallon, which includes an excise tax of 18.30 cents per gallon and the federal Leaking Underground Storage Tank fee of 0.1 cents per gallon. As of January 1, 2021, total state taxes and fees on gasoline averaged 30.06 cents per gallon. Sales taxes along with taxes applied by local and municipal governments can have a significant impact on the price of gasoline in some locations.
Refining costs and profits vary seasonally and by region in the United States, partly because of the different gasoline formulations required to reduce air pollution in different parts of the country. The characteristics of the gasoline produced depend on the type of crude oil that is used and the type of processing technology available at the refinery where it is produced. Gasoline prices are also affected by the cost of other ingredients that may be blended into the gasoline, including fuel ethanol. Gasoline demand usually increases in the summer, which generally results in higher prices.
Distribution, marketing, and retail dealer costs and profits are also included in the retail price of gasoline. Most gasoline is shipped from refineries by pipeline to terminals near consuming areas, where it may be blended with other products —such as fuel ethanol—to meet local government and market specifications. Gasoline is delivered by tanker truck to individual gasoline stations.
Some retail outlets are owned and operated by refiners, while others are independent businesses that purchase gasoline from refiners and marketers for resale to the public. The price at the pump also reflects local market conditions and factors, such as the fueling location and the marketing strategy of the owner.
The cost of doing business by individual gasoline retailers can vary greatly depending on where a gasoline fueling station is located. These costs include wages and salaries, benefits, equipment, lease or rent payments, insurance, overhead, and state and local fees. Even retail stations close to each other can have different traffic patterns, rent, and sources of supply that affect their prices. The number and location of local competitors can also affect prices. For more information visit eia.gov.