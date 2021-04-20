Food Lion opens new Kingstree store

New Location Open Daily from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m.
SALISBURY, N.C. – Starting Wednesday, April 21, neighbors in Kingstree, S.C., can nourish their families at their newest local Food Lion located at 1319 N Long St., Kingstree, S.C. 29556. The new store will have approximately 75 associates and serve customers daily from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m.
In addition to its longstanding heritage of low prices, Food Lion also makes shopping easy and affordable for customers through its MVP loyalty program, its award-winning personalized Shop & Earn monthly rewards offers and with weekly promotions, hot sales, and everyday low prices.
“I’m excited to open Kingstree’s Food Lion and welcome our neighbors into their new store,” said Jay Sandusky, store manager of the new location. “I’m proud to welcome our neighbors into the store to shop our expansive assortment and variety of items at everyday low prices. My team of associates and I look forward to serving our community for many years to come.”
Customers can choose from an extensive product assortment, including in-store cut fresh fruits and vegetables, “grab-and-go” meal options to help make any meal easier, delicious hand-battered fried chicken and 100% USDA Choice fresh beef.
The store also offers a variety of Food Lion’s Nature’s Promise-brand beef, pork, poultry, milk, eggs, bottled water, cereal, coffee and other items. Nature’s Promise is Food Lion’s affordable brand of wholesome and organic products made with no artificial flavors, preservatives or synthetic colors.
Additionally, neighbors can find an expanded variety of great local South Carolina offerings, such as fresh produce from W.P. Rawl Farms from Pelion, S.C., Columbia’s-own Cromer’s Popcorn and Iron City Coffee freshly roasted in Blythewood, S.C. A list of additional local vendors with products in the new store can be found here.
In another commitment to the community, through Food Lion Feeds – the retailer’s hunger-relief initiative – the retailer donated $1,500 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. The food bank or one of its local agencies will also regularly receive food from the new store to distribute to neighbors in need through Food Lion Feeds’ industry-leading food rescue program. Food Lion Feeds has donated the equivalent of more than 750 million meals since 2014 to food-insecure neighbors.
For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ efforts to fight hunger in the towns and cities Food Lion serves, please visit foodlion.com/feeds.
About Food Lion
Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 77,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness, and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 750 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com or job applicants may visit www.foodlion.com/careers.