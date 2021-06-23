Felician Center game night launches kid's summer programs

To celebrate the ending of the school year, the children of the Felician Learning Center enjoyed a game night on June 10. Funded by the Felician Services St. Francis Fund and Duke Energy, the children enjoyed the BEYOND THE CLASSROOM learning series with a rotation through all kinds of games.
The children played some old and new games like Yahtzee, Skip BO, Shuffleboard, Left, Right Center and some Target bean bag toss. They earned tickets for their wins that were redeemed for some indoor and outdoor games to start off their summertime fun. Some won Yahtzee, Skip BO, badminton sets to enjoy at home. Corn hole is a popular outdoor game and the children learned to play it outdoors withstanding the heat. Each family was given a set as a take-away from the event.
One of the best parts of the event included friends hugging and greeting each other they had not encountered for some months. They enjoyed cold drinks, some ice cream and a takeout large pizza to share with their families. The joys were worth all the planning to welcome summer 2021.
The Felician Center will sponsor a Science camp week, a Cooking camp week, an Art week and two Math & Reading camps for a limited number of children. In addition, ten children are being sponsored to attend the Moore Botanical Camp in Lake City, including Garden exploration and a culinary camp. Putting the pandemic behind, but remaining cautious, the children have many opportunities for “beyond the classroom learning”.