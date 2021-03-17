Fancy Pants latest Image winner

The Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber presented the Image Award for February to Fancy Pants on Main which is located at 110 East Main Street in Kingstree. In 2014, Will Kellahan and his wife Shelly purchased Drucker Medical Equipment which provided needed services such as wheelchairs, hospital beds and delivering incontinent supplies to surrounding areas. Kellahan, who lives in Myrtle Beach, invested in Downtown Kingstree because he was raised in the area and works several days a week as an engineer with Kellahan and Associates. The medical supply business is still available on a limited basis.
To utilize vacant space in the Drucker Building, Will and Shelly created and opened Fancy Pants in April of 2017. The women’s dress shop carries casual missy, women, and plus sizes. Prices are moderate and gives local women the opportunity to try-on and see the product before purchasing as opposed to on-line shopping.
Drucker Medical Supply and Fancy Pants are managed by Connie Gibbons of Turbeville. Gibbons’ 27- year background and expertise were in Doctor’s Office Management and running a dress shop was a totally new “opportunity.” Connie now adds going to market and purchasing clothing items through wholesale businesses to her resume.
As with businesses across the Country, Fancy Pants saw a sharp decline in customer sales over the past year due to the pandemic. Gibbons encourages local women to support community businesses to keep Downtown Kingstree viable. Fancy Pants on Main is open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For further information, contact Fancy Pants at (843) 354-3141.