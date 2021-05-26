Essay contest winners announced

The Williamsburg Soil and Water Conservation District recently held its annual essay contest for students in Williamsburg County. The purpose of the contest is to help youth learn about our natural resources and ways they can help protect them. This year the topic of the contest was “Healthy Forests; Healthy Communities”. The students’ essays investigated how people and communities are affected by the forests.
The contest winners were: 4th Grade Winner – Chloe Pressley and 2nd Place – Elijah Hilton. Honorable Mention went to Snycere Nero, all of Greeleyville Elementary School. The 5th Grade Winner – Jasmine Murray and 2nd Place – Trevion Young both from Greeleyville Elementary School. From the grade winners, a County Winner is chosen who receives an additional award. The County Winner for 2021 is Chloe Pressley.