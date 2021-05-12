Emily Myers 100th birthday

A Centennial Birthday Drive By-Parade was held on Saturday, April 24, to show love to Mother Emily Vivian Gary Myers. The awesome tribute began with a devotion service, with the Rev. Dr. Sandy W. Drayton, Presiding Elder, Georgetown District of the AME Church, her pastor, the Rev. Maggie Milton, former pastors, the Rev. Elsa Syndab, the Rev. Geneva Wilson and the Rev. Joseph Knowlin, pastor of Bethlehem AME Church, The Honorable Darren Tisdale, Mayor of Kingstree and City Councilman Chris Williams awarded her with A Centenarian Award along with the Key To The City. She was also surrounded by a host of family and friends to help celebrate her big day. Music for the devotion service was provided by her grand-nephew, Jonathan Knowlin, II.
Mrs. Emily G. Myers was born April 23, 1921, in the Suttons Community of Williamsburg County. She is the youngest of 10 children born to the late Rev. Ambrose and Rosa Peguese Gary. She is the widow of the late Nathaniel Myers, Sr., mother of three children, JoAnn Myers Bowman, Howard Myers, and the late Nathaniel Myers, Jr. Mrs. Myers has eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Myers was educated in the schools of Williamsburg County. Her education started in the 1930’s as a first grader at the Piney Grove School located in the Oceda Community near Andrews. She later attended the Wee Tee School, which was located on the grounds of Nazareth AME Church where her father preached for a short while and the family attended. Students from first through seventh grades were educated in the small wooden building. Later she would become a teacher for the same small church schools she had attended as a child. She taught several students from the community who still presently remind her of how she shaped their lives.
Mrs. Myers attended and graduated from Tomlinson High School in Kingstree. She remembers several friends from those days. She continued her education at Allen University in Columbia and was fortunate to attend college classes with some of the same young women with whom she attended Tomlinson. Due to the failing health of her father, Emily left Allen to work with her dad on the farm. Due to her determination and never believing in giving up on her goals, after marriage and three children, she matriculated at Morris College in Sumter where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree. She also completed two years of graduate studies at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
Mrs. Myers taught fifth grade Math, Science, and Social Studies at Lane Consolidated Elementary School. In 1969, Mrs. Myers was hired by the Berkeley County School District where she taught second grade at Jamestown Elementary School in Jamestown. The small school offered a family atmosphere where she met good friends and co-workers. After two years, the students and teachers at the Jamestown Elementary School were moved to Bonner Elementary School in the Macedonia section of Berkeley County. During her 19 years at Bonner, Mrs. Myers got the opportunity to teach second, third, and fifth grades. She had the privilege of working for a great principal, and meeting great co-workers and friends with whom she is still in touch with today, along with a host of sharp and loving students wanting to learn. Mrs. Myers touched the lives and shaped the minds of many young people in Williamsburg and Berkeley counties before she retired in 1987 after 34 years of teaching. Some students, who are now adults with families and careers of their own, still visit her and care about her.
Mrs. Myers’ was just as dedicated to her Christian life as she was to her professional life. She became an active member of Nazareth AME Church at the age of 13. She was active on many boards and headed many programs. After the death of her father, she chaired the Annual Homecoming celebration every fourth Sunday in August for 56 years. She was very active with the Women’s Missionary Society both in her church and the Georgetown District. Mrs. Myers was as interested in the young people in her church, as well as her classroom. When she served as Church School Superintendent and chairperson of the Youth Group, the group performed many programs and plays for the church. In additional to attending the Sunday School Conventions in the summer, she also took them on field trips during the summer to Brook Green Gardens, Huntington Beach, and Atlantic Beach. She received numerous awards and honors for her church and community works.
HIGHLIGHTS OF HER LIFE:
Born April 23, 1921
Mother of three (one son deceased, Nathaniel J. Myers Jr.)
Widow of Nathaniel Myers Sr.
8 grandchildren / 3 great-grandchildren
CHURCH
Active member of Nazareth AME Church, Suttons since age 13. Headed and served on many boards of the church.
Church secretary for 45 years
President of the Usher Board
Secretary of the Stewardess Board
Church School Superintendent
Secretary of the Senior Missionary Society
Recognized by the Palmetto Conference Branch of the WMS in 1994 as one of the “Jewels Making a Difference in the WMS.”
President of the Youth Group (Where they performed many plays, programs, and made field trips to Brook Green Gardens, Huntington Beach, and Atlantic Beach.
Member of the Steward Board
COMMUNITY
Started molding the minds of young people at an early age while teaching at the Suttons Community School located on the grounds of Nazareth AME Church.
Literacy tutoring
Local leader of the 4-H Club
Instrumental in having roads fixed by the county in her community
Instrumental in driving members of the community to vote
Instrumental in making sure neighbors and members of the community got to medical appointments when needed.
One of three women who worked with Representative Kenneth Kennedy to establish the Trio Senior Citizens Center.
Assisted members of the community in securing jobs
ACHIEVEMENTS
1987 – Retired from Berkeley County School District after 35 years of educating students in the Williamsburg and Berkeley County School Districts.
1994 Honored as a “Jewels Making A Difference” by the Georgetown District Missionary Society
Received the “Outstanding African American Women” award by the Georgetown District Sons of Allen.
2001 – Honored by the Williamsburg County Supervisor and County Council for “Outstanding Leadership and Service to her Church and Community.”
2006 – Honored by SC House of Representative Kenneth Kennedy for “Outstanding Citizen of Williamsburg County.”
2006 -- Honored by State Senator Yancey McGill for “Outstanding Service to her church.”
2014 - Inducted into the Tomlinson High School Alumni Hall of Fame
2016 - Honored by Nazareth AME Church for 55 years of service heading and organizing the Homecoming Reunion Celebration.
2018 – Palmetto District Missionary Celebratory Luncheon:
Recognized by the Georgetown District of the AME Church as A Working Missionary over 85 years old.
AFILLIATIONS
Liberty Work Chapter #171 and the Order of Eastern Star
Williamsburg County Board on Vital Aging (former member)
Berkeley County Chapter of Alpha Pi Chi Sorority (former member)
National Education Association (former member)
EDUCATION
Graduated Tomlinson High School, Kingstree, SC. Salutatorian of the class of 1942.
Attended Allen University, Columbia, S.C.
Bachelor of Science degree, Morris College, Sumter, S.C.
Two years graduate studies at the University of South Carolina
HOBBIES
Spending time with her family
Helping Others
Watching Family Feud
The Family of Mrs. Emily G. Myers would like to thank everyone for the love shown to her for her 100th birthday celebration. We give special acknowledgments to town officials and business and family members for your work and that worked hard on the preparations to make her special day a memorable event.