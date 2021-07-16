Duke Energy announces important project update

As a part of reliability improvements to the Kingstree community, Duke Energy will be relocating power lines, upgrading essential equipment, and installing smart-thinking technology along W. Main and S. Longstreet from Mid-July through Late September.
This work will be performed Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 5:30 PM. Duke Energy plans to work in focused areas to help minimize traffic congestion. Duke Energy appreciates your patience and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.
To learn more about the grid improvement efforts, please visit https://duke-energy.com/Future.