Dreamalot Books encourages students to maintain reading skills throughout summer vacation

Dreamalot Bookstore will sponsor 'Books & Prayers For Sister Ann Plan To Motivate Reading' from June 1 to September 6, at the Moncks Corner store in the shopping center with Big Lots and Family Dollar. It's an individual challenge for everyone to read and then share their good used book with Sister Ann Barone, a shut-in who averages reading at least one book every day. They welcome anyone near or far who may wish to send via U.S. mail 'book rate' (discounted cost) to the store address, 1013 Old Hwy. 52 Ste. I, Moncks Corner, SC 29461.
Cherry Collins, the owner and operator of Dreamalot Books in Moncks Corner has agreed to sponsor a holistic plan to encourage students to maintain their reading skills all throughout the summer vacation by reading at least one book a week, and then donating that book to Mrs. Anne Barone, a nearly 92-year-old widowed shut-in, who reads on average one book a day in order to distract herself from the constant pain caused by disintegration of her spinal column (spondyloisthesis), which is both inoperable and untreatable.
"This is a unique approach for all students to not just maintain their reading skills during the summer vacation, but also to sharpen and advance them as well," said Collins. "But even more importantly," she said, "is that it gives not just our younger generation but anyone who wishes to read a good book and then donate it for Sister Ann, a transformative and wonderful way to help her feel better, and in so doing the giver will as well."
According to Collins, Mrs. Barone is the quintessential loving grandmother to everyone, and her deep Christian faith inspires everyone to thereby address her with the familial loving title of 'Sister Ann'. All who wish to participate are asked to read and then donate a book of the subjects she enjoys, which are American history, traditional Christian family values (both fiction and non-fiction), stories about nature and animals, and great places to visit as seen on PBS or likewise its universal science programs.
"Above all," proprietor Cherry Collins stressed, "we would ask each book reader/donor to include Sister Ann in their daily prayers for healing and strength, then writing a hand-written note or homemade card they have signed and securely attached to their book, so their expression of Jesus' love can truly have a miraculous effect on Sister Ann's condition." These may be turned in at Dreamalot Books, whereupon a discounted voucher will then be given to the donor to be applied to any future purchases.
Dreamalot Books is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For further information, call the store at (843) 572-4188 or email to orderbooks@dreamalotbooks.com.