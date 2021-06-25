Daughter and father arrested

A woman led a Williamsburg County Sheriff’s deputy on a vehicle chase into Georgetown County on June 21, resulting in her arrest after a collective pursuit with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office ended at her father’s residence, police reports said.
Alexis Jene Bone, 21, was arrested by the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with grand theft auto and failure to stop for blue lights and is also facing charges in Georgetown County for assault and battery, first degree and cruelty to animals.
Her father, Arthur Gene Bone was arrested by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s office and is charged with obstructing and hindering law enforcement in connection with the incident. He was also served with an outstanding family count bench warrant from Georgetown County, police said.
The vehicle chase occurred on Highway 51 when Alexis Bone tried to elude the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office as she entered Georgetown County, before stopping at her father’s residence on Wolf Drive, police reports said.
A Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy ordered her out of the vehicle with his taser out, with Alexis Bone “refusing his commands” and had her arm “wrapped” around the steering wheel, the report said.
As the Williamsburg and Georgetown County deputies were attempting to place her in handcuffs, her father, Arthur Gene Bone, came “charging” at them and told them to “leave her alone,” according to the report.
The two were eventually placed into custody, police said.
The cruelty to animals charge stems from Alexis Bone asking a deputy if he could “give her cats to her dad.” Four cats were found in a small pet carrier with no water in the bed of the truck that she was driving, and had been there for the past two hours, according to the report. They were taken to Saint Francis Animal Center in Georgetown.
Alexis Bone was taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center where she posted bond, also later posting bond in Georgetown County on the cruelty to animals charges.
Arthur Gene Bone currently remains in the Georgetown County Detention Center.