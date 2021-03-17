County water rate increases

Williamsburg County Council held a March 8, special called meeting to pass a resolution to amend an ordinance to increase the monthly customer water rate. Councilman Eddie Woods made a motion to amend the cost to $14 per month. The motion also included an annual increase, which would account for inflation. Water rates have weight when applying for grants and sustaining existing projects. The provision would begin July 2022, and will be determined by the Southeast Consumer Price Index. Council passed the motion, which does not require readings. Hemingway and Kingstree have experienced similar rate increases.
Council will discuss the water availability fee at the next council meeting. Any rate increases concerning that ordinance must have three readings and include public comment where citizens will have an opportunity to speak about the subject. In 2015, Council passed an ordinance to allow for imposing a Water Availability Fee to be collected from all non-users of the Williamsburg County Water and Sewer Authorities System. At that time, the fee was imposed in the wake of the county not meeting USDA conditions that specified a minimum number of citizens sign up for the service that would in turn generate the revenues needed to pay for the service.