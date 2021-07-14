County seeking public input on new recycling center ramps, new attendee buildings on the way

Williamsburg County said in a release that it is currently building prototype ramps for both bulk waste containers and yard waste containers at both the Hemingway Recycling Center and the Public Works Recycling Center to help citizens use the sites more efficiently.
The county said the two spots were selected because they are the busiest in terms of use and they are currently seeking public input of their effectiveness. They said the sites are not large enough to build vehicle ramps, just like in Scranton.
The ramps are designed to allow citizens to drop bulk and yard debris into the container without lifting the objects overhead.
The county said if the design is successful, then they will build a ramp at every location. If not successful, they will hold off building at the other locations.
The county can be reached at (843) 355-9321.
The recycling center attendee buildings are also being replaced.
The county said that the old construction will be pushed aside to make room for new buildings. The new facilities will need to go into the same footprint of the existing buildings because of the sewer, water and electrical connections.
The purchase of the new buildings is a part of USDA Grants and the American Rescue Plan Act (Loss Revenue) portion of the funding.