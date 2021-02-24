County clears $1 million deficit

Williamsburg County Council was presented an update of the 2020-21 budget. Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright explained as of December 2020, 40 percent of revenues are accounted for. One highlight includes a consolidation plan that was imposed to cut the 2019 budget deficit by $1 million. And she’s making further changes to keep the budget in line.
Wright announced because the budget has seen a decrease of $1 million, at this time the county is no longer relying on one-time funding. She said as they prepare for the 2021-2022 budget season, other changes to spending must occur. For example, all resource requests from department heads and elected officials will go through her for approval. The idea is to keep spending in check. “We are less likely to purchase things that we probably really don’t need right now,” she said. Also, each department will be issued an allocation either monthly or quarterly. She said this will cut down on not being able to pay bills on time. “We often times spend what’s on paper,” she said. “As you all know, what’s on paper is not going to necessarily give you a true measure of what you can actually pay for. It just simply says that this is available.”
Wright also presented an update on how the Capital Sales Tax is being spent. Williamsburg County voters approved the penny sales tax during the 2016 general election. The passing of the Capital Project Sales Tax has been used to provide for a long list of enhancements and improvements such as the Kingstree Fire/Police station and a new 911 CAD system. The new WIlliamsburg County Fire/EMS headquarters that boasts 20,000 square foot complex with a 3,000 square foot maintenance shop and living quarters located on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and an EMS addition to the St. Lawrence facility are scheduled to open by late spring or early summer. Other projects (Priority 2) include the Town of Greeleyville, Stuckey and Lane. Priority 3 projects will follow.