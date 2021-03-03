Consolidation? Not yet says Spearman

State Department of Education Superintendent Molly Spearman spent Friday, February 26, visiting Kingstree Senior High, the Alternative School, C.E. Murray, and Greeleyville Elementary. Her schedule included Hemingway High School, but time ran out. Spearman has made several visits to the district since the state took over in 2018.
Her main purpose of the visit was to look at the facilities to see how the spaces are being utilized and note any repairs, additions or renovations that might need to be made. “We want to make sure as we do our work that we are setting Williamsburg County schools on a path for future success,” she said.
Senator Ronnie Sabb was in attendance. His wish is that whatever happens, it is not done in the moment, but futuristically. “Clearly, the buildings we have for our schools are inadequate and I believe that South Carolina ought to go in the direction of building new schools and helping communities like ours that are of need, to build those schools.” Sabb believes state government is shucking their responsibilities by not doing more. He said there is debate about what the state government should do for counties but the constitution doesn’t say counties are responsible for providing a minimally adequate education. “It says the state must provide it and I believe that facilities is a part of what we are required to provide.” In other words,
Spearman quashed rumors reported in a Florence County newspaper, that Kingstree Senior High and C.E. Murray High schools would merge beginning with the 2021-22 school year. The article relied on ‘sources’ for the information.
Spearman told The News nothing is set in stone, however combining schools is a glaring issue that needs to be addressed. She said there are many things that have to be done and they need to be thoughtful about the decisions that will be made. “We’re talking about future restructuring of schools and I want to make really sound decisions that will serve the students best for future years to come,” she said.
Spearman pointed to the
decline on student populations. Kingstree High School was built to hold 1,500 students. “There are only 500 students there now,” she said. The decline is attributed to families moving from rural areas, a trend that Spearman says is happening across the state and America. “It is a reality that our building have a lot of space available,” she said. She also said money is also an issue. “You want to run an efficient system and there is a lot of duplication.”
In 2018, Spearman declared a state of emergency in the Williamsburg County School District due to financial mismanagement, systemic programmatic issues, and poor student academic performance. The Board of Trustees was stripped of their authority, the superintendent was dismissed and Dr. Wilder was appointed to serve as superintendent.
The takeover was a result of years of problems. The South Carolina Department of Education had attempted to work with the School District since the 2014-15 school year to clear up deficiencies in federal programs, according to a press release issued at the time of the takeover. The district failed to address substantial, systematic issues that resulted in its loss and redirection of over $600,000 that could have been used to provide specialized instruction to students with disabilities. In addition, under a new state law, the district had been given ten days to respond to a notice that a state of fiscal caution will be declared due to repeat negative audit findings.
On the April 2018 accreditation report, of the district’s 10 schools and career center, only two were “all clear” for accreditation purposes. Seven had an “advised” accreditation status, one was “warned,” and one was on “probation”.
That same year the Department of Education said district wide student academic achievement had been at some of the lowest levels in the state for multiple years. Only 21% of students in grades three through eight met or exceeded state standards on the state English Language Arts assessment. Only 15% met or exceeded standards in Math, 19% met or exceeded in Science.
Spearman said Dr. Wilder has shown strong leadership since her appointment. One of the main reasons the state became involved was many students, including the special needs children were not being served properly. “That’s been totally taken care of,” Spearman said. “It was a severe problem. I think at one point there were almost 70 cases that were not compliant.” Wilder gave credit to the special service projects staff for correcting the issues. Other matters addressed are upgrades to media centers, new text books that had not been updated for years and a bill for $32,000 for the books had not been paid. “There’s been a 180 degree change there,” she said Spearman.
As for the future of the district, Spearman said something has to happen. “I don’t think Williamsburg County can afford to continue to operate all of these different sites,” she said. “Now how that all comes together has not been decided. I think any person who is concerned about the future of our public education system in Williamsburg, you’ve got to face this issue and we’ve got to really plan and try to come up with a good solution.”