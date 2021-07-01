Congressman Clyburn announces families will start receiving expanded Child Tax Credit checks in July

(Washington, D.C.) U.S. House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn is reminding all South Carolinians that the major expansion of the Child Tax Credit for 2021 included in the American Rescue Plan will begin distributing monthly checks in July. Nearly 136,000 children in South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District will benefit from this historic tax relief for working families.
"The expanded Child Tax Credit is expected to cut child poverty nearly in half and help families all across the country recover from the economic devastation of the pandemic,” Congressman Clyburn said. “This investment in working families will provide the means necessary to make ends meet and put their children on the path to success.”
The full amount of the expanded Child Tax Credit—available for households filing jointly with incomes up to $150,000 and single parents with incomes up to $112,500—is $3,600 for every child under 6 years old and $3,000 for every child ages 6-17. Starting July 15, these households will receive $300 or $250 every month for each child in those respective age ranges; the remainder of the credit can be claimed when filing 2021 tax returns early next year.
Families who filed tax returns for 2019 or 2020 or filled out the IRS Non-filers tool last year to receive an Economic Impact Payment, will get this tax relief automatically. Families who neither filed a tax return for 2019 or 2020 nor used the IRS Non-Filers tool should go online and use the IRS Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign-up Tool to sign up today.
Eligible families who get their refunds from the IRS through direct deposit will see these payments in their bank account; those who don’t use direct deposit will receive their payments by mail.