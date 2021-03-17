Congregation celebrates groundbreaking

March 6, was a beautiful day for a groundbreaking. Members, families, friends and dignitaries came out to join in the ceremony for the new Central Missionary Baptist Church in Salters. The new church will be built just down the street from the original building that recently celebrated its 119th anniversary. Structural issues were enough to seek another location. The 14-acres of land located at 245 Council Road was donated by Russell Cooper.
The current church can seat approximately 125 members. The new church will seat around 300 and include classrooms and other amenities. “We didn’t have a Baptismal pool,” said Bishop Designate Clemon Grant who will soon celebrate 20 years with the congregation. “The 21st century is where we need to be.“
Speakers included Senator Ronnie Sabb, Williamsburg County Supervisor Dr. Tiffany Wright and Williamsburg County Councilman Eddie Woods. Lunch was served following the ceremony.