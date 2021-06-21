College of Charleston announces President's List and Dean's List for Spring 2021

CHARLESTON, SC - College of Charleston congratulates more than 2,200 students who were named to Spring 2021 President's List and Dean's List.
Andre Gagliano of Johnsonville (29555) was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 President's List. Gagliano is majoring in Biology .
Kinandah Williams of Greeleyville (29056) was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 President's List. Williams is majoring in Elementary Education .
Siying Zheng of Kingstree (29556) was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 President's List. Zheng is majoring in International Business .
Emily Haines of Lake City (29560) was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 President's List. Haines is majoring in Computing in the Arts .
Katherine Dennis of Johnsonville (29555) was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 President's List. Dennis is majoring in English and Political Science.
Carli McCants of Andrews (29510) was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 President's List. McCants is majoring in Elementary Education .
Nicolas Matthews of Lake City (29560) was named to the College of Charleston Spring 2021 President's List. Matthews is majoring in Hospitality/Tourism Management .
