Class of 2021 earns more than $1.1 million in scholarships and awards

South Carolina Connections Academy Celebrates 577 Seniors From Across The State with Virtual And In-person Commencement Ceremonies
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina Connections Academy, one of the state’s most experienced tuition-free, online public schools for students in grades K-12, honored the school’s 577 graduating high school seniors during multiple commencement ceremonies this week. Students and families who were unable to join the in-person ceremonies in Columbia, Charleston and Greenville were given the option to join virtually. The Class of 2021 collectively earned more than $1.1 million in scholarships and awards.
Among the Class of 2021, who collectively received more than $1.1 million in scholarship funds, is the local graduate from Kingstree:
- Pageant Scott
South Carolina Connections Academy’s Class of 2021 consists of graduates from many cities and towns across the state, including Columbia, Greenville, Myrtle Beach and more. Among the graduating class, 61 percent plan to attend two- or four-year colleges or universities, 20 percent plan to enter the workforce and 9 percent plan to attend vocational or technical school. Graduating as valedictorian is Chloe McKellar, with Morgan Lieske as salutatorian.
Another standout senior from this year’s graduating class is Kayla Pinkerman, a Florence resident who was able to work at her own pace while pursuing her passion for raising awareness around youth mental health. “As soon as I enrolled in South Carolina Connections Academy, I felt like the teachers, counselors and staff genuinely cared about my success and well-being,” said Pinkerman. “South Carolina Connections Academy helped me take ownership of my education and gain valuable skills like communication and independence.” Upon graduation, Pinkerman will be attending Hollins University to study gender and women’s studies with a minor in creative writing.
“We’re so proud of our graduates and the effort they have put in during a difficult year for many,” said Joshua Kitchens, principal and executive director of South Carolina Connections Academy. “These seniors have demonstrated incredible resilience in their academic and personal accomplishments while continuing to thrive uninterrupted in a full-time online learning environment. I know the Class of 2021 will go on to do amazing things and wish them luck in all of their future endeavors.”
South Carolina Connections Academy currently serves roughly 6,250 students in grades K-12 across South Carolina, providing students with the continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and a curriculum focusing on both academics and social-emotional learning. The school’s teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. Learning plans are flexible and can be uniquely tailored based on student needs to help them gain the skills and confidence needed to thrive in a changing world.
At South Carolina Connections Academy, students have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities and flexible scheduling that helps them to take ownership of their unique educational journey. Students who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.
Families interested in South Carolina Connections Academy are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information about South Carolina Connections Academy, please visit the http://www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com.
About South Carolina Connections Academy
South Carolina Connections Academy is a tuition-free, online public school that serves students in grades K-12 across South Carolina. Founded in 2008, South Carolina Connections Academy offers a uniquely engaging, high-quality education experience through a safe, social learning environment that helps students learn how they learn best. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven, student-centric school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools, and community experiences empowers students to gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. For more information, visit http://www.SouthCarolinaConnectionsAcademy.com.