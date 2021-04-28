Children receive goodies galore

Congratulations to Logan Levings, Lizzy Gilchrist and Cameron Gamble. They were the winners in their age divisions for The News’ P. Cottontail’s Official Coloring Contest. They each received an egg’citing Easter basket filled with lots of goodies.
Thank you to all those who entered, and thank you to the following businesses for sponsoring our coloring contest: GKCU, DSM, Kingstree Federal Savings and Loan Association, Nan Ya Plastics Corp, America, W. Lee Flowers, Roger Armfield Geico Insurance, and Santee Electric Cooperative, Inc.