Chief Swinton asks for help during recent committee meeting

During a finance and budget committee meeting on May 13, Williamsburg County Fire Chief Randy Swinton stressed to Williamsburg County council members several issues that his department is currently facing.
Chief Swinton was presented with questions about the SAFER program, which are grants created to provide funding directly to fire departments like Williamsburg County to help them increase the number of trained personnel. The program is a way that council is seeking to add more firefighters and increase the pay for those presently employed.
“Safer grant has a base rate of what they are going to pay,” Swinton said. “After that, we have to maintain that salary from that point. Do we, have it? No, by a longshot, we don’t have it.”
“You can go check any neighboring county and everybody is suffering the same way,” he said. “Everybody is hollering for help for fire service.”
Swinton said he debated bringing in a full set of firefighter gear so that every council member could feel how much it weighs, a problem in that he has an older volunteer set to work with.
The average age for one of his full-time firefighters is 30 and up, according to him, and 40 and up for his volunteers.
“Young people are not going to get up off the chair and volunteer like we did when I first joined the fire department in 1991,” he said.
According to Swinton, his fire department covers over 800 square miles with 10 paid employees. He said that his volunteers are there “when they can be.”
“If you are working a 12-hour shift job starting at 6 a.m., you can’t get out of your bed at 3 a.m. and help me fight a house fire,” he said.
Swinton said that he has called on bordering counties to get assistance, for Williamsburg does not receive automatic aid.
“In order for us to receive automatic aid and ISO to recognize that, I got to be protected 100 percent,” he said. “The whole circle must have automatic aid, and we do not have that.”
An ISO fire insurance rating is a score from 1 to 10 that indicates how well-protected a community is by the fire department.
In the rating scale a lower number is better. One is the best possible rating, while a 10 means the fire department did not meet the ISO's minimum requirements.
“I understand we are reducing in population, but we still have citizens out there who depend on the fire department,” he said. “Your house ain’t no better than their house.
“We have to do something toward the fire department. We can increase a few dollars, and I’m not asking for that because we are still working it (budget), or we can cost them a few hundred dollars. Because if the ISO rating goes up, that’s just what the citizen would pay on their insurance.”
The council will hold a public hearing on June 7, to present the 2021-2022 proposed operating budget at 7 p.m. in council chambers.