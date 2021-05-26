Central Carolina Technical College Spring 2021 President's and Dean's List announced

SUMTER, SC - Central Carolina Technical College congratulates 90 students who were named to the Spring 2021 President's List for Full-Time Students.
Nathan Cantey of Cades
Alyzabeth Floyd of Lake City
Samantha Floyd of New Zion
Paisley Hanna of Lake City
Mary McKenzie of New Zion
Trenton McKenzie of Lake City
Timothy Norris of Greeleyville
Central Carolina Technical College congratulates more than 230 students who were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List for Part-Time Students.
Spring 2021 Dean's List for Part-Time Students
Ansley Brown of New Zion
Morgan Evans of New Zion
Rylee Goff of New Zion
Caley Mouzon of Lake City
Oldin Johnson of Kingstree
Charmaine Riggins of Kingstree
