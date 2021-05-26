You have permission to edit this article.
Central Carolina Technical College Spring 2021 President's and Dean's List announced

SUMTER, SC - Central Carolina Technical College congratulates 90 students who were named to the Spring 2021 President's List for Full-Time Students.

Spring 2021 President's List Full-Time Students

Nathan Cantey of Cades

Alyzabeth Floyd of Lake City

Samantha Floyd of New Zion

Paisley Hanna of Lake City

Mary McKenzie of New Zion

Trenton McKenzie of Lake City

Timothy Norris of Greeleyville

Central Carolina Technical College congratulates more than 230 students who were named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List for Part-Time Students.

Spring 2021 Dean's List for Part-Time Students

Ansley Brown of New Zion

Morgan Evans of New Zion

Rylee Goff of New Zion

Caley Mouzon of Lake City

Oldin Johnson of Kingstree

Charmaine Riggins of Kingstree

Central Carolina Technical College is a comprehensive, public, two-year institution of higher education that is dedicated to fostering a positive environment of teaching and learning for faculty, staff and students. The college serves primarily the region of Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee and Sumter counties in South Carolina and confers associate degrees, diplomas and certificates. Central Carolina Technical College students have a wide array of programs and services from which to choose. Our online programming and cooperative agreements with other colleges and universities provide students with exceptional opportunities coupled with our more traditional learning opportunities. Learn more: cctech.edu

