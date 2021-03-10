Cedar Waxwings spotted in Kingstree

A group of Cedar Waxwings recently appeared behind The News’ office. The photo was taken through a screened window.
The adults sport a distinctive black mask with a brownish, peach head and chest. The tip of the tail is bright yellow (can also be orange) and sometimes red tips on the wings. There are only subtle differences between adult male and female cedar waxwings. The male’s chin has black throat feathers and his tail is broader than the female.
Many eastern Cedar Waxwings winter in the southeastern U.S. Some birds travel as far south as Costa Rica and Panama.
Waxwings’ breeding and wintering areas may change from year to year, depending on food supplies. The birds are a familiar visitor to most parts of this continent south of the Arctic. They prefer mostly fruit but will eat insects.
According to allaboutbirds.com, the name “waxwing” comes from the waxy red secretions found on the tips of the secondaries of some birds. The exact function of these tips is not known, but they may help attract mates.
Building a nest takes a female Cedar Waxwing 5 to 6 days and may require more than 2,500 individual trips to the nest. They occasionally save time by taking nest materials from other birds’ nests, including nests of Eastern Kingbirds, Yellow-throated Vireos, orioles, robins, and Yellow Warblers.