Catch a Leprechaun winner announced

Congratulations to Martha Burrows of Kingstree. Martha was the winner of a $50 gift card in The News’ “Catch a Leprechaun” contest that was featured in our March 17, 2021, issue. Readers were asked to find the hidden Leprechaun in our St. Patrick’s day edition for their chance to enter and win a prize.
Thank you to our contest sponsors that included: Nutech Auto & Body Design, Dannielle Dixon Thomas with Allstate, Kingstree True Value Hardware, Randy’s Diesel Performance, Williamsburg Funeral Home, Browns’ BBQ, Jenkinson, Kellahan, Thompson & Reynolds, PA, and IGA of Kingstree.