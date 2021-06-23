C. Williams Rush Museum of African-American Arts & Culture recipient of national grant

The Williams Rush Museum of African-American Arts & Culture was recently announced as the recipient of a grant by the Black Art Futures Fund (BAFF).
DéLana R.A. Dameron, a native of Columbia, founded Black Arts Futures as a philanthropic initiative of Red Olive Creative Consulting in 2017.
The BAFF provides general operating support for small, Black-led arts and culture nonprofits or fiscally sponsored projects with an operating budget of $500K or less. The recipients of these grants also receive support from the consulting firm through its Olive’s Classroom, direct client services and financial support from donors, according to its website.
Other groups receiving the grants were Community Music Center of Houston; George Floyd Global Memorial Project, Minneapolis; Harlem Needle Arts, New York; Ko-Thi Dance Company, Milwaukee; Selah Gospel Choir, Pasadena CA; Sydnie L. Mosley Dances, New York; and Tiny Farm Wagon, Philadelphia.
“We believe that BAFF allows individuals and small businesses all over the world to learn about, support, and collaborate with culture-makers like this cycle’s grant recipients,” said Dameron. “We wanted to center community-based radical art-making, with the arts, artists, and people of African descent at its core.”
Cassandra Rush, who founded the museum in 2010, said that she applied after a recommendation and was “elated” to receive it because ironically the day before, she received a rejection letter from another grant.
“When I looked at the other recipients, I was the only one from South Carolina, in fact, the only one in the Southeast,” Rush said. “The grant, in particular, is going to assist in preparing the exhibitions for the Williamsburg County African Americans.”
Rush said that for the past 10 years, she has been researching, documenting and publishing in The News, highlighting the area’s rich history of African Americans and their contributions to the county.
“This grant is going to provide the funds to take it from the printed page to the visual concept there in the museum,” she said.
Rush also explained that she has contacted someone to build museum-type walls and pedestals to host the exhibit and the tentative schedule for its opening is the beginning of September.
The museum was also the recent recipient of a grant by the town of Kingstree, which pays up to 50 percent but not to exceed $2,500 of $5000 in facade improvements to the front of the building.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the progress of the museum for a while, but Rush said that will not deter her from highlighting the contributions of Williamsburg County African Americans.
“I was born and grew up between Nesmith and Kingstree but always wanted to come back and give back, so I have a serious interest in historical preservation, architecture, African American history and the arts,” she said. “Covid shut everyone down for a while; I had to shut down also.
“The irony of my situation is because I was not operating at full capacity in 2018-2019 because in 2018 my mother got sick, and I had to help take care of her and she passed; in 2019 my dad got sick, and he passed. The pandemic kind of slowed us down a bit, but we’re getting revitalized right now.”