Brand is proof that great people and great things do come from Williamsburg County

Alisha Brand is the daughter of Alexander and Latonya Brand. She is a Williamsburg County native and resides in the small town of Lane. She is an active member of the Young People’s Division in the King-Sized Kingstree District of the Palmetto Conference under the direction of the Rev. Remus Harper, Jr., and also an active member and musician at Greater Lane Chapel AME Church where her pastor is the Rev. Mervin McBride.
She attended C.E. Murray High School and was an honor graduate of the Class of 2018. She was a student in the Upward Bound Program under the directions of Mrs. Geraldine Shaw and a dual enrollment attendee at Williamsburg Technical College where she obtained her Certificate in General College studies. Alisha then furthered her studies at one of the prestigious HBCUs; Allen University, where she majored in Business Administration with a concentration in Entrepreneurship and a minor in Accounting.
During her tenure at Allen University, she has obtained numerous accolades. She was an Allen University’s Honor Scholarship recipient, a James A. Clyburn Scholarship recipient, the Life Scholarship recipient, the Palmetto Conference Woman’s Missionary Society Scholarship recipient and one of the only students to be selected to attend the Dominion Energy Diversity Student Conference where she was given the opportunity to compete against other college students to land a summer internship with Dominion Energy.
She also attended the KeyBank Symposium with Ohio State University in Columbus Ohio where she was given the opportunity attend their university pending completion of her studies at Allen University. She and others were able to complete case studies on scenarios to enhance a company’s ability to not waste water supply.
Amongst these things, she was a President’s List Student for the three-and-a-half years she attended Allen University & also a Dean’s List recipient for a semester. She also served as a residential assistant for their dormitory on campus. Alisha never backed down from whatever it was she wanted to accomplish. She became a member of the Columbia Gamma Pi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. where she serves as the financial secretary.
She is also a member of the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA), a Charter member and founder of the Women in Business Association (WBA); where she serves as the secretary, and a member of the S.P.E.A.K Ambassadors where she and others work along with the student body to help those who have trouble with public speaking.
Alisha has been and dealt with many minor setbacks throughout her days at Allen University, but she never allowed her setbacks to defeat her.
Her motto was and always will be, “I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me.” Philippians 4:13. She will be graduating from the Class of 2021 of Allen University and has been named their 2021 Valedictorian and Summa Cum Laude. Upon her completion at Allen University, she will be moving forward to obtain her Master’s Degree in Forensic Accounting from Strayer University.
This is proof that great people and great things do come from Williamsburg County.