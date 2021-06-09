Boeing honors students

Boeing recently honored over 600 students nation-wide who intend to pursue degrees in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields of study. STEM Signing Day, an event started at Boeing South Carolina in 2017, spread across 15 Boeing sites this year for a virtual celebration. In South Carolina, we recognized 92 students—two students from each county in the state- through a competitive application process hosted on Tallo. Just like signing days for athletes, STEM Signing Day honorees sign a letter of intent to pursue their STEM goals.
The two student honored from Williamsburg County were Javian Huell and Kimberly Brinkley both of C. E. Murray High School.
This year, students were invited to participate in a national kick off virtual event, which included remarks from Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun. Following the national event, students and their supporters joined a special session to recognize South Carolina honorees. The virtual event featured remarks from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Lane Ballard, Vice President and General Manager 787 Program and Boeing South Carolina, and Vanessa Wyche, Deputy Director, Johnson Space Center, NASA (and also an SC native and Clemson graduate!). Over 1,145 participants joined the live Zoom kick off. The event included the announcement of an inaugural year-long mentorship program. This exclusive group of students will have the opportunity to engage with Boeing mentors throughout the first year of their college experience. In a survey following the event, 100% student survey respondents expressed interest in the mentorship program.