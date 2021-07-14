Body recovered of missing swimmer

The body of a Williamsburg County man who disappeared while swimming with his family on June 10 was found by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources’ Dive Team later that evening, officials said.
The victim, whom Horry County officials later identified as 26-year-old De’Quan Casey of Hemingway, was swimming with his family near the Yauhannah Boat Ramp on the Pee Dee River in Horry County when one of his children began to struggle in the current, an incident report said.
Casey swam out and was able to assist the child, but then went under and did not resurface, the report said.
Multiple agencies responded to help with the search around 12 p.m., with the SCDNR divers taking over the effort at approximately 3:30 p.m., officials said.
The recovery was made at approximately 6:45 p.m. after a search that included a side-scan and hand-held sonar, the report said.
The case has been ruled an accidental drowning, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
"Our goal is always to provide a resolution as soon as possible for a grieving family," said Dive Team Supervisor Sgt. Dwayne Rogers in a press release. "I'm proud of our team members that we could do that in this situation."