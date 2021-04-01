Black Scenic River Management Plan complete and available to public

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR), in partnership with local citizens serving on the Black Scenic River Advisory Council, recently completed the Black Scenic River Management Plan, which is now available to the public.
A 75-mile segment of the Black River within Williamsburg, Clarendon, and Georgetown counties is designated as a State Scenic River under the South Carolina Scenic Rivers Act. This Act enables SCDNR to administer a voluntary, cooperative river management program that supports a partnership of Black River landowners, river users, conservation groups, and agencies, all serving on a scenic river council and working to promote responsible use and stewardship of the Black River.
The Black Scenic River Management Plan outlines a community vision for stewardship of the Black River. The plan reflects public values and aspirations for conserving the core scenic, cultural, and ecological resources of the river, as well as offering ideas and information to address river issues of public interest and concern. The plan also informs future opportunities to enhance public access and recreational use of the Black Scenic River.
The plan does not impose regulations, nor does it mandate new regulatory restrictions. Instead, as the future will surely bring changes and choices to affect the river for better or worse, this plan is intended to provide information to promote better choices for stewardship of this treasured river.
The Black Scenic River Management Plan is available online and may be downloaded from the SCDNR website. Published copies (hard copies) of the plan can be obtained from SCDNR and from partners located in communities near the Black River. To get a copy, the public may go to the following pickup locations (related street address and phone number provided) and request a published copy of the Black Scenic River Management Plan:
• Andrews Town Hall, Drive-in Window -- 101 N. Morgan Ave., Andrews, S.C.; phone: (843) 264-8666
• Kingstree Town Hall, Drive-in Window -- 401 N. Longstreet St., Kingstree, S.C.; phone: (843) 355-7484
• Williamsburg Hometown Chamber -- 131 N. Academy St., Kingstree, S.C.; phone: (843) 355-6431
• Williamsburg Soil & Water Conservation District, USDA Service Center -- 502 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Kingstree, S.C.; phone: (843) 354-9621, Ext. 3
• Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center -- 531 Front St., Georgetown, S.C.; phone: (843) 546-8436
• Pee Dee Land Trust -- 154 W. Evans St, 2nd Floor, Florence, S.C.; phone: (843) 667-3229
• SCDNR - Scenic Rivers Program -- 1000 Assembly St, Columbia S.C.; phone: Bill Marshall at (803) 734-9096