Black River part of $27 million in projects

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently announced they are awarding more than $27 million to support 33 projects in 14 coastal states to protect, restore or enhance almost 28,000 acres of coastal wetlands and adjacent upland habitats under the National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant Program. The South Carolina Conservation Bank was awarded $1 million to acquire and protect 841 acres along the Black River in Williamsburg County. The 2021 grant includes expanding the Mill Street Landing in Kingstree.
This is exciting news for Kingstree Town Manager Richard Treme as it comes at a time when the city is undertaking major changes that include the landing and surrounding area. The Town of Kingstree currently has plans to create a public area with a boardwalk and parking lot at the site. “We’re trying to develop it right now,” said Treme. “We’re also working on a park for children and some other things we are looking at.” He said they have appropriated money to construct bathrooms and an outdoor theater for use during public events. The property was acquired in 2019 with a vision to create recreational and educational facilities and planned activities for citizens. “We’ve been looking for a draw here, something that will change our trajectory,” he said. “I think this is it.”
According to a press release issued by the Wildlife Service, the tract will be part of a new state park along the river corridor that will create a growing network of public access and provide recreation and economic development opportunities. The project will help protect high priority species and habitats, including the state endangered swallow-tailed kite and federally threatened wood stork. The 2021 grants will also help recover coastal-dependent species, enhance flood protection and water quality, provide economic benefits to coastal communities and tribes, and increase outdoor recreational opportunities.
The program, funded in part through taxes paid on fishing equipment and fuel purchases by recreational anglers and boaters, creates significant benefits for the American public. The billions of dollars generated through recreational angling, boating, waterfowl hunting and birdwatching benefit communities in the vicinity of wetlands restoration projects.
The Service awards grants of up to $1 million to states based on a national competition, which enables states to determine and address their highest conservation priorities in coastal areas. Since 1992, the Service has awarded more than $400 million in grants under the program.