Beyond the classroom learning

Felician Services, Inc. provided the Felician Learning Center with grant monies to enhance learning experiences beyond the classroom. The COVID-19 situation played directly into this need with the monthly KID EVENTS held throughout the year and a field trip. To post celebrate Earth Day, the children and their parents/guardians were invited to a field trip on Saturday, May 1, to Cypress Gardens in Moncks Corner.
With each parent/guardian driving their own vehicle (60 miles), the children enjoyed the walking paths and nature trails, butterfly house, swamparium, alligator display, bird exhibit and nature center. They earned about the cockatoos, peacocks in full splendor, turtles, snakes, iguanas and wondered at the 15 ft. live alligator basking in the sun.
Parents/ guardians commented “this was so educational for all of us.” Children received baseball caps reading I LOVE THE EARTH, bracelets, necklaces with “Earth Day is EVERYDAY” dog tags, inflatable globe beach balls, puzzle worksheets provided by the state council of the Knights of Columbus, SC and their wives. Parents/guardians, “this was so educational for all of us.” After touring, a picnic lunch was prepared by the Sisters for everyone to enjoy at the picnic shelter with a nearby play area. On the way home, a stop for ice cream made the day complete. Plenty of sunshine, fresh air, nature and animals made “Earth Day” real for all.