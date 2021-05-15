"Be Kind to Your Mind"

May is Mental Health Month. Mental health agencies and organizations around the nation will bring attention to the various ways that mental illness affects people's daily lives. The past year has been a trying one because of COVID-19. For many of us, it was almost impossible for us to leave our homes for fear of contracting COVID-19. This fear often led to increased anxiety and depression. Waccamaw Center for Mental Health never closed its doors. We wanted to make sure all who wanted help could get help. We were able to provide secure telehealth services to those who were not comfortable with coming into the clinic.
Maintaining a healthy mental state during this time is more important than ever, because many people have never had to focus on it as much as they do now. The South Carolina Department of Mental Health has several resources available to help people through difficult times like these, including:
Waccamaw Center for Mental Health – we provide mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and families in Georgetown, Horry, and Williamsburg counties, and are accepting new patients. For telehealth visits, please inquire. Call our main Center at (843) 347-4888 to learn more.
SC-HOPES – This support line is for all South Carolinians impacted by COVID-19 or any other associated stressors. Anyone can call this line to be linked to resources for mental health or substance use treatment or other needs. SC-HOPES is available 24/7, toll-free at (844) SC-HOPES (724-6737).
Tu Apoyo – This line is a Spanish-language companion line for SC-HOPES. Tu Apoyo is available from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, toll-free at (833) TU-APOYO (882-7696).
Online Mental Health Screener – this recently launched tool is a safe, easy, and free service that allows users to anonymously take a Self-Check Questionnaire and connect with a professional counselor who can offer guidance, support, and resources to help connect them with mental health and addiction services. The screener is at https://hope.connectsyou.org/.
SCDMH has available services for folks in crisis:
SC Mobile Crisis – Mobile Crisis is for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. Local Mobile Crisis Teams assess the crisis and can respond on-site, with law enforcement, if appropriate. SC Mobile Crisis is available 24/7/365, toll-free, statewide, at (833) 364-2274.
SCDMH Deaf Services Hotline – This line is dedicated to folks who are deaf or hard of hearing and in crisis or in need of resources. It is also available to contact for hospital consultation, telepsychiatry interpreter requests, and mental health center referrals. The Deaf Services Hotline is available 24/7, statewide at (843) 339-3339 (VP) or deafhotline@scdmh.org.
There are also non-SCDMH Resources for those in need of crisis help:
Crisis Text Line – The Crisis Text Line is a nationwide resource for anyone in need of crisis assistance but who is not able or ready to call into a resource line. South Carolina has its own code for the line. South Carolinians can reach the Crisis Text Line 24/7, toll-free, by texting HOPE4SC to 741741.
Suicide Prevention Lifeline – This line is for anyone in need of crisis help. The Lifeline is available 24/7, toll-free, nationwide, at (800) 273-TALK (8255).
If you find you need a "moment for yourself," put on your favorite song and dance, go for a walk in the yard, read your favorite book, or do some exercise.
Waccamaw Center for Mental Health, Kingstree Clinic, has several events planned to commemorate Mental Health Month. On May 21, Sun Visor Day will be held. We invite everyone to join us Friday, May 28, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for our drive-thru "Stomp Out Stigma" Cookout and community partners fair. You will get to meet the faces of the various agencies that serve Williamsburg County, get resourceful information, and be treated to a meal!
Waccamaw Center for Mental Health has four clinics that serve, Williamsburg, Georgetown, and Horry counties.
Executive Director Jacqueline Brown and Chief of Staff Beverly Smith are located in the Conway office.
The clinic directors are as follows:
Kingstree Clinic – Winferd Pendergrass; Georgetown Clinic – Kisha Guess-Black; South Strand Clinic, Katrina Pressley; and Conway Clinic – Chloe Davis.
The goals of better understanding mental health diagnoses and improving societal understanding should not be limited to the month of May, but it's definitely a good time to refocus our efforts.