Barr Law, LLC - Father and son duo

Attorney William Barr has a new attorney at Barr Law LLC in the person of his son, William Joseph Virgil Barr. This is the first African-American father-son Law Firm in Williamsburg County.
His son, Virgil, joined his father, William Joseph Barr as an attorney in 2019 after his graduation from the Charleston School of Law. Virgil worked with his father after returning to Kingstree in 2015 as a law clerk, researcher and office assistant.
Virgil was born June 5, 1981, to Pernola Crenshaw and William Joseph Barr. He entered Anderson Primary School for first grade after completing kindergarten at St. Peter’s Catholic School in Columbia but left Anderson and entered Williamsburg Academy for fourth grade as the first Black student to attend the Academy. When he entered the Academy on day one, all of the students knew his name and were friendly towards him. The one unusual thing he distinctly remembers is the Academy did not recognize or celebrate Black History Month but celebrated President’s Day. He left in fifth grade when his parents divorced and moved with his mother to Greenwood.
He would return to his father during the summer and has vivid memories of working on his grandfather’s farm cropping tobacco and driving the drag, alongside his first cousin, Joshua Barr, who also obtained his law degree and is a practicing attorney.
Virgil graduated from Greenwood High School in 1999 and the Citadel in 2003 with a degree in Political Science and International Business. While a cadet at the Citadel, he held ranking positions his junior and senior year, while attending law school at The Charleston School of Law he was President of the Trial Advisory Board and won many competitions, including defeating rival USC in the first round of the Mockingbird Trial Competition in Montgomery, Alabama.
The writer asked about his personal experiences as a cadet at the Citadel and he felt that the prejudices were probably neutralized and diffused since he entered after Shannon Faulkner’s enrollment in the 1995, the first female student in the institution.
A normal custom at that time was the singing of ‘Dixie” for many occasions, but he told his 1st Sgt that he was not going to sing it; there were no repercussions. There was an incident with one of his female buddies who was a Black female cadet at the time. Her room in the battalion was vandalized and covered in black shoe polish and brasso. There were no locks on doors and it was a coed battalion. They caught the white male cadet and punished him by moving him to another battalion and made him perform 120 service hours.
After graduating from the Citadel, he married that same Black female cadet whose room was vandalized and she became active as an Air Force officer. They moved to San Antonio where she was assigned and he began his career with USAA in the banking department on the front line, then as Director and as Sr. Director in a move to Nashville.
His siblings are sister Daphney P. Barr who graduated from Greenwood HS, received a BS in Economics from Northwest University in Chicago, a Masters degree from University of Westminster in London, England and PhD in Communications from The University of SC. His brother Joseph Barr resides in Greenville and is the Director of a Drug and Treatment Center. He conducts two podcasts, one on wellness and the second with his wife who is a school principal.
Virgil has two children, 13-year-old son Owen and 11-year-old daughter Khalese. They visit him during the summer and some holidays, and were with him during the summers while he was in law school in Charleston. They attended classes with him and sat at the rear of the classes and study sessions in the library. They also started their summer internship at Barr Law during the summer of 2020.
Father, William Joseph Barr was born October 13, 1951 to Bernice and Joseph Barr in Kingstree. He is a 1969 graduate of Tomlinson High School and was a member of Tomlinson’s band playing the saxophone when Dr. King spoke on the school’s athletic field on May 8, 1966. He is in the newspaper picture. While in high school, he managed the family’s clothing store on Academy Street. He matriculated at SCSU for two years before transferring to The U of SC. After graduating The U of SC, he managed the store full-time.
William graduated from the University of SC Law School in 1981 and opened the Barr Law Firm in 1983, at 111 West Mill Street, and he later moved to the 108 Academy Street location in 1991. With his former wife Pernola C. Barr, he acquired the old Silverman’s building at 105 Main Street, which is presently the Ark, later renovating it with the late great Margaret B. Barr who passed away in February of 2020. The Silverman buildings were used for weekly food distribution to Williamsburg County residents and the Ark was used for inspirational sessions and teachings.
“In the middle 1800’s, the term ‘Manifest Destiny’ was coined to conceptualize the American settlers fate to navigate from coast to coast in expansion of the Great American Empire. In this present day, this expression encapsulates the destiny of a father and son attorney duo’, per Virgil Barr.