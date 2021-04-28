American Red Cross assisting families in Kingstree and Andrews after home fires

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home, located on Thurgood Marshall Hwy in Kingstree, was damaged by a fire last night. The Red Cross is helping eight people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.
American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are also assisting a family whose home, located on Country Club Rd in Andrews, was damaged by a fire yesterday evening. The Red Cross is helping three people by providing financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, clothing, and shelter, along with referrals to much needed resources.
The Red Cross is preparing families to act quickly through its year-round Home Fire Campaign and springtime Sound the Alarm efforts.
During Sound the Alarm, volunteers will meet virtually with families by appointment throughout South Carolina to review fire safety for their household and practice their two-minute fire drill. Families interested in learning how to make their home safer can request a virtual appointment at redcross.org/sc.
HOW TO KEEP YOUR FAMILY SAFE: Help protect your family against home fires by taking two simple steps: Practice your two-minute escape drill and test your smoke alarms monthly. Visit SoundTheAlarm.org for more information and to pledge to prepare your family against home fires.
•Create an escape plan with at least two ways to exit every room in your home. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.
•Practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes.
•Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Change the batteries at least once a year if your model requires it.
HOW TO HELP: The American Red Cross responds to an average of six home fires everyday in South Carolina. In many cases, the families impacted lose everything. You can help support these families by providing them the financial assistance they need for a place to stay, food and clothing. Become a Hometown Hero by clicking here or visiting www.redcross.org/HometownHero.
BECOME A VOLUNTEER: To join us, visit redcross.org today to learn more about volunteer opportunities and how to submit a volunteer application.
DOWNLOAD EMERGENCY APP: People can download the free Red Cross Emergency App now to be ready in case of a disaster in their community. They can use the app’s “I’m Safe” button to connect with their loved ones. The Emergency App can be found in the app store for someone’s mobile device by searching for “American Red Cross” or by going to redcross.org/apps.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies nearly half of the nation’s blood; teaches lifesaving skills; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a charitable organization – not a government agency – and depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit www.redcross.org/SC or @RedCrossSC.