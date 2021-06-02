AAA Travel Update: Alaska cruising scheduled to resume this July

The Auto Club Group’s Travel Agency is celebrating the passage of a new federal law that allows travelers to cruise Alaska this summer.
AAA’s preferred partners like Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises have all announced week-long sailings beginning in July. These voyages have already gone on sale and are moving quickly.
“This is huge news for the travel industry, especially for Alaska, which heavily relies on income generated by cruising,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Alaska cruises are such a popular option for travelers who book with AAA. The sailings capture everything the state has to offer from mountains to glaciers, beautiful coastlines and fantastic wildlife sightseeing. The added bonus is that it is domestic travel, which offers unique, magnificent experiences.”
Although the Centers for Disease Control is supporting a mid-July restart in US sailings, it was unclear whether Alaska would benefit, due to Canada being closed to travelers and regulations that require foreign-owned ships to stop in another country when sailing between U.S. ports. However, the passage of the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act paves the way for a portion of the 2021 Alaska cruise season to take place. The bill offers a temporary exemption from current legislation for travel between Washington and Alaska.
“Cruise bookings with AAA have accelerated in recent months, and the addition of travel to Alaska in 2021 will create even more positive momentum for the industry,” Haas continued. “With new travel options emerging almost daily, the use of a trusted travel advisor is more important now than ever. These experts can help you find the right trip for you and ensure you’re aware of any rules and requirements related to the pandemic. Cruise lines and destinations have varying requirements related to COVID, resulting in vaccinated travelers having the most options.”
Whatever your plans, AAA encourages you to consider travel insurance. There are various coverage options to protect your health and financial investments from unexpected circumstances before and during your trip. If there’s anything the pandemic has taught us, it’s that you have to be prepared for the unexpected.
