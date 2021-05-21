80 S.C. Fire Departments Receive “Fire Safe South Carolina” Community Designation
Fire Safe South Carolina (FSSC) and its partners congratulate 80 local fire departments in 33 counties across the state who have actively worked to develop community risk reduction (CRR) plans for their jurisdictions in 2020.
Williamsburg County Fire Department, Kingstree Fire Department and South Lynches Fire Department were among the 80 local fire departments to receive the first safe designation.
These designated communities continually work to reduce fire-related injuries in our state, thereby decreasing the risks for residents and firefighters. They also promote consistent fire safety messaging and stress the importance of providing all relative data collected at fire scenes.
“The enthusiasm for obtaining this designation continues to grow, and we remain encouraged by active participation,” Community Risk Reduction Chief Josh Fulbright said. “We congratulate the 80 designees and, even with the pandemic, are excited to see a 40 percent increase from last year. We look forward to recognizing them during the June Fire-Rescue Conference in Columbia - along with those from 2019 who could not be fully recognized last year.”
Despite challenges associated with the pandemic, it is clear these fire departments continue to provide fire and life safety information to their local citizens.
Specifically, FSSC-designated communities took creative as well as virtual approaches to community risk reduction and documented educational opportunities for nearly 55,000 citizens. Additionally, more than 1,300 fire service members were trained through the Community Risk Reduction curriculum, and more than 80 fire departments were represented during the annual Life Safety Education Conference.
Fulbright acknowledges the program is effective because of its dedicated community partners.
“With fire departments receiving more than 9,000 smoke alarms donated from their growing list of community partners, these relationships are an important part of this life-saving program.”
Launched in 2017, Fire Safe SC’s partners include the S.C. State Firefighters’ Association, the S.C. State Association of Fire Chiefs, and the S.C. Fire Marshal Association. For a complete list of the fire departments please visit http://firesafe.sc.gov/