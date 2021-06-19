3 dead in head-on SUV, Williamsburg County transit bus crash in Georgetown County

Three people were confirmed dead after a head-on crash the morning of June 19 on Browns Ferry Road in Georgetown County.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Browns Ferry Road and Johnson Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Police report the Williamsburg County transit bus, with 34 passengers and one driver, was heading north of Browns Ferry Road, and a GMC Yukon, with a driver and passenger, was heading south on Browns Ferry when the two collided shortly before 7:19 a.m.
One passenger on the bus and both occupants of the Yukon died as a result of the crash.
Media on scene was reporting 18 people have been transported to area hospitals. Those same reports state that three medical helicopters have responded to the crash.
Identities of those involved were not released as of 1 p.m. June 19.