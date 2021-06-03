21 ways to join the Great American Cleanup

June 1 officially kicks off the last month of the Keep America Beautiful® Great American Cleanup®, the nation’s largest community improvement program. Taking place through June 20, the Great American Cleanup invites everyone to join the spring cleaning movement and contribute to cleaner communities across the country.
Here are some ways to get involved:
Sign up to be a volunteer at your local Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup event or host your own. When you register, you will get a free cleanup kit containing a litter picker, garbage bags, work gloves, scale, and reflective vest mailed to you, while supplies last.
Get plogging. Plogging combines jogging with picking up litter, offering exercise benefits while supporting your community and the environment. Stay tuned for the Keep America Beautiful TrashDash plogging event later this year!
Recycle on the go or hold on to your recyclables until you can get to a recycling bin. Show your commitment to recycling by taking our #BeRecycled pledge here.
Donate to Keep America Beautiful to help us continue to make a lasting environmental, economic and social impact on communities nationwide.
Join our new 152 Challenge and pick up 152 pieces of litter. Why 152? According to our 2020 National Litter Study, if everyone made the individual action of picking up 152 pieces of litter (all at once) there would be no litter on the ground unless someone littered again. Share your experience on social media by tagging Keep America Beautiful and including #152andYou.