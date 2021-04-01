2021 Lowcountry Strawberry Festival April 29 thru May 2

The Lowcountry Strawberry Festival has been a spring tradition since 1997. After taking 2020 off due to the pandemic, we’re excited to “Bring Back The Fun in 2021” to this popular festival presented at Boone Hall Plantation.
ADMISSION : Adults - Ages 12 and up - $12; Children - Ages 2-11 - $8
Children 1 and under admitted FREE with paid adult admission
PLEASE NOTE: THERE WILL BE A LIMITED NUMBER OF TICKETS FOR SALE ONLINE FOR EACH DAY OF THE FESTIVAL. SO IF YOU PLAN TO COME, WE WANT TO ENCOURAGE PURCHASING TICKETS SOONER RATHER THAN LATER IN ORDER TO GUARANTEE YOUR SPOT AT THIS YEARS’S EVENT. TICKETS ARE ON SALE AT WWW..BOONEHALLPLANTATION.COM.
RIDE TICKETS: SAVE $5 on Ride Wristbands purchased in advance online - $20 each; Ride Wristbands purchased at the event - $25 each; Individual ride tickets will be available at the event for $1.25 each
U-PICK STRAWBERRIES: U-Pick strawberries will only be available a limited number of hours during the time the festival is open. Days and hours will be as follows as long as berries are available:
Thursday April 29 - Fields closed
Friday April 30 - Scheduled hours - 1PM-5PM
Saturday May 1 - Scheduled hours - 10AM-5PM
Sunday May 2 - Scheduled hours - 12PM-5PM
IMPORTANT: Please be advised that we have no way to know how many people and how many pounds of strawberries will be picked each day of the festival. As a result, if the fields are picked clean of all the ripe berries at any given point prior to the end of scheduled u-pick hours, we will have to close the fields at that time. U-Pick strawberries will be $2.49 lb. and for health and safety reasons, purchase of a one gallon bucket for $2.00 will be required for picking berries.
THURSDAY APRIL 29
6PM-10PM
THIS NIGHT ONLY - Free admission with three canned goods per person that will be collected and donated to local food banks. Attendees who do not bring canned goods for admission can pay regular admission rates upon entry. Family Festival side of the event will not be open on this night. Only the Festival Rides will be available and RIDE WRISTBANDS CAN BE PURCHASED AT THE EVENT FOR $10 EACH ON OPENING NIGHT ONLY. Advance online tickets not available for this night.
FRIDAY APRIL 30
12PM-10PM
Family Festival side of event will be open 12PM-7PM. Festival Rides open all event hours. Regular admission and ride ticket prices apply.
SATURDAY MAY 1 - 10AM-10PM
Family Festival side of event will be open 10AM-7PM. Festival Rides open all event hours. Regular admission and ride ticket prices apply.
SUNDAY MAY 2
12PM-8PM
Family Festival side of event and Festival Rides open all hours. Regular admission rates and ride ticket prices apply.
ACRES AND ACRES OF FUN!! Our event organizers have developed a Covid response plan for this event in an effort to ensure all who attend enjoy a safe, healthy, day of fun on the Farm.
Event is located at 2434 N. Hwy. 17 in Mount Pleasant, S.C. 29464 on the Boone Hall Farms side of the property. Please do not go to the main entrance to Boone Hall on Long Point Road. You cannot get into this event from there.