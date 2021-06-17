2021 Central Carolina Technical College Commencement announced

SUMTER, SC - Central Carolina Technical College congratulates the more than 200 students who received their academic degree, certificate or diploma in May 2021.
Bailey Evans of New Zion (29111)
Trenton McKenzie of Lake City (29560)
Timothy Thigpen of Lake City (29560)
William Timmons of Greeleyville (29056)
