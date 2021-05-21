You have permission to edit this article.
1977 Kingstree High School "Boll Weevil" Baseball team

1977 Kingstree High School "Boll Weevil" Baseball team.

Kingstree High School "Boll Weevil" Baseball team held the last Conference Championship title for the public school in 1977. The team was coached by Gordon Jackson, head coach, and John Wesley Wilson, assistant coach.

