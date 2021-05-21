1977 Kingstree High School "Boll Weevil" Baseball team.

Kingstree High School "Boll Weevil" Baseball team held the last Conference Championship title for the public school in 1977. The team was coached by Gordon Jackson, head coach, and John Wesley Wilson, assistant coach.
Photo Provided
Kingstree High School "Boll Weevil" Baseball team held the last Conference Championship title for the public school in 1977. The team was coached by Gordon Jackson, head coach, and John Wesley Wilson, assistant coach.
Photo Provided
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.