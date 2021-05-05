13-year-old aims for the top

Wyatt Watford’s hands are steady as he focuses on his target. The Mathews TRX 34 Compound bow he holds is made for him and in perfect balance with his body. He is posing for a photo. “That’s it,” says the photographer after taking several shots of him. As she moves away Watford releases the tension and the arrow hits the bullseye. He wasn’t asked to make an attempt, but why waste the moment.
Watford is only 13 years old and he’s been shooting competitively for about six months. His journey began at the tender age of five when Santa left a toy bow and blow-up deer under the tree. Two years later he moved to a real bow.
The family wasn’t aware he could be competing until Diane Moore, a former competitive archer, introduced him to the sport at her home range. Diane was amazed with the young man’s ability. “He shot some 3D and indoor targets,” said Moore. “He waxed it. I thought to myself, I have to help this guy.”
Watford began practicing on the range at Vice Outdoors in Kingstree where he met Robert McClary, another expert in the discipline. McClary steered him to a back tension release, which is difficult to master but one he thought Watford would benefit from. “The younger you are and start on a back tension, the more consistent you’re going to be down the road,” said McClary. Watford had no trouble making the switch.
He’s also practiced under the eye of archery coach Diane Anctil. Watford’s mother Jan said Anctil told her, her son was more advanced than she and she could not teach him anything. She would suggest he pay a visit to coach George Ryals.
Ryals owns the Archery Learning Center in Georgia and travels the world coaching and promoting the sport. He also has a competitive team called the ALC Hornets. Ryals only suggestion to Watford was to equip his bow with a peep sight and work on his form.
In January 2021, Watford would test his skills at a competition with the South Carolina Archery Association. He won his division for the indoor competition; however, his big moment came a month later when he and his family traveled to Archery Shooters Association in Foley Alabama, where 1,900 shooters participated in a three-day tournament.
On the first day the youth are teamed up with a group that consisted of two pros, a semi pro, and an amateur. Watford beat everyone, including the pro. He would go on to place 12th of 33 in his division, which happen to be on his birthday. The last day is reserved for the pros and Watford stayed for the event. While he was watching the competition, his mother received a text from coach Ryals. It read in part, “If he’s feeling like he’s ready to join the (Hornets) team, the boys have said they’d love to have him.” Watford still has the text on his phone.
Watford’s early success is being watched by many a pro. He’s even been compared to a legend in the sport, Pro-champion Levi Morgan. When asked what did he see in his future, Watford was to the point. “I want to be number one in the world,” he said. “I plan to make a living off of shooting the bow.” Considering he’s a natural at the game, his dreams are on target.