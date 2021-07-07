Upcoming Events

Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of July.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. He can be reached at (843) 355-5435.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more.
Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference!
For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Sup Chat Schedule
Please mark you calendars to listen to and or comment on the Supervisor’s chat, also known as the “SUP CHAT.”
This schedule runs through July, 2021, with reservations to change depending on circumstances.
Tune in via Facebook on Tiffany Wright’s page. All meetings are on the fourth Monday of each month and will start at 6 p.m.
July 26
Log on, listen, enjoy and be informed. #wearewilliamsburg!
Addiction Screenings Available
Did you know benzodiazepines are involved in one fifth of all overdose related deaths? That’s over 13,000 deaths this year alone.
You might consider it “safe,” but this little blue pill packs more than enough punch to earn a spot as one of the most dangerous drugs in the world.
If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, take the first step towards overcoming addiction. Call today for free screenings or referrals 1-800-431-1754.
For more information visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/five-shocking-facts-about-xanax.html.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at 1-800-431-1754.
Felician Center College Assistance
The Felician Center is offering a third round of funding to anyone who previously attended the Felician Center anytime from 1992 to the present. The funding is also available to any immediate family member of any former volunteer associated with the Felician Center. The monies provided by the BDGP Scholarship Fund are available to assist with tuition to any college/university.
Contact Sister Susanne at (843) 354-9415 to apply.
Volunteers Needed
Williamsburg County needs a Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) and Biomedical (BDA) Volunteers. Call (843) 655-4176 or email herdie.mathews@redcross.org for more information.
Black Scenic River Management Plan Available
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) in partnership with local citizens serving on the Black Scenic River Advisory Council have recently completed the Black Scenic River Management Plan.
This plan is now available to the public. A limited number of hard copies are available at Kingstree Town Hall, the USDA Service Center for Williamsburg Soil and Water Conservation and the Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber.
Unveiling Ceremony
The Tomlinson Alumni Committee, regretfully, has cancelled the previously planned celebration of the Unveiling Ceremony of their Monument and Tomlinson Historical Marker that was scheduled for July 3. There were some difficulties with manufacturing facilities during the Virus Pandemic that brought on this delay.
A new date for the event is scheduled for Saturday, September 4, at 10 a.m., 701 Tomlinson Street, Kingstree. All Brick Project participants are welcome to attend and help celebrate our history together. For further information, you may contact either Rebecca Fulton at (843) 382-5755 or Gladys Laurie at (843) 372-8942.
Summer Food Program
The Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc., is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. The Summer Food Service Program is designed to bridge the gap between when children are in school and when schools are closed by continuing to provide nutritious meals and snacks to children.
Meals will be provided to all children ages 18 and younger without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
The Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council Summer Food Service Program will be held through August 6.
For further information and locations, please contact Carolyn Williams, (843) 234-4100, ext. 229.
#LetsTalkWC In the Park
Join Dr. Tiffany Wright and her staff with a “talk” in the park! Bring your comments and concerns and lets “talk” while enjoying the fresh air at your local county park. Please bring a chair.
District 1 – Muddy Creek Park, July 10, at 11 a.m.
District 2 – Battery Park, July 10, at 1 p.m.; Nesmith Park, July 10, at 3 p.m.; Bloomingvale Park, July 17, at 11 a.m.
District 3 – St. Lawrence Park, July 17, at 1 p.m.; Suttons Park, July 17, at 3 p.m.
District 4 – Pearl Whack Park, July 24, at 11 a.m.
District 5 – Raymond Scott Park, July 24, at 1 p.m.
District 6 – Hebron Park, July 31, at 11 a.m.
District 7 – Rosehill Park, July 31, at 1 p.m.