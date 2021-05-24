Upcoming Events

Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of May.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. He can be reached at (843) 355-5435.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more.
Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference!
For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Sup Chat Schedule
Please mark you calendars to listen to and or comment on the Supervisor’s chat, also known as the “SUP CHAT.”
This schedule runs from January through July, 2021, with reservations to change depending on circumstances.
Tune in via Facebook on Tiffany Wright’s page. All meetings are on the fourth Monday of each month and will start at 6 p.m.
June 21
July 26
Log on, listen, enjoy and be informed. #wearewilliamsburg!
Addiction Screenings Available
Did you know benzodiazepines are involved in one fifth of all overdose related deaths? That’s over 13,000 deaths this year alone.
You might consider it “safe,” but this little blue pill packs more than enough punch to earn a spot as one of the most dangerous drugs in the world.
If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, take the first step towards overcoming addiction. Call today for free screenings or referrals 1-800-431-1754.
For more information visit:
https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/five-shocking-facts-about-xanax.html.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at 1-800-431-1754.
Felician Center College Assistance
The Felician Center is offering a third round of funding to anyone who previously attended the Felician Center anytime from 1992 to the present. The funding is also available to any immediate family member of any former volunteer associated with the Felician Center. The monies provided by the BDGP Scholarship Fund are available to assist with tuition to any college/university.
Contact Sister Susanne at (843) 354-9415 to apply.
Volunteers Needed
Williamsburg County needs a Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) and Biomedical (BDA) Volunteers. Call (843) 655-4176 or email herdie.mathews@redcross.org for more information.
Black Scenic River Management Plan Available
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) in partnership with local citizens serving on the Black Scenic River Advisory Council have recently completed the Black Scenic River Management Plan.
This plan is now available to the public. A limited number of hard copies are available at Kingstree Town Hall, the USDA Service Center for Williamsburg Soil and Water Conservation and the Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber.
Unveiling Ceremony Scheduled
The Tomlinson Alumni Committee thanks all of those who participated in their Second Brick Project, which was remarkably successful. The bricks are scheduled to be in place at the Tomlinson Monument as soon as possible. They will be on display, along with the bricks from the First Brick Project, for the upcoming Unveiling Ceremony.
The ceremony is scheduled for July 3, at the Tomlinson Site, 701 Tomlinson St., Kingstree. All Brick Project participants are welcome to attend and help celebrate our history together.
For further information, you may contact either Rebecca Fulton at (843) 382-5755 or Gladys Laurie at (843) 372-8942.
Memorial Day Program at VFW Post 6500
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Day Program will be held Monday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at the Kingstree – VFW Post 6500, 2317 Sandy Bay Rd., Kingstree.
The guest speaker will be Dr. Tiffany Wright, U.S. Army veteran and Williamsburg County Supervisor.
This is an outside/lawn event and lawn chairs are welcome.
Facemasks/coverings are strongly recommended and encouraged for safety and the health and welfare of all.
Board Meeting
The Williamsburg County Library Board of Trustees will have a board meeting on Tuesday, May 25, at 6 p.m. in Williamsburg County Library, 215 North Jackson Street, Kingstree.
WEOC Meeting
The monthly meeting of the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. Board of Directors will be held on May 25, at 6 p.m. by conference call due to the COVID-19. If you are interested in participating, please contact the Conway Administrative Office at (843) 234-4100.
WEOC Closing
Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. Administrative Office located at 1261 Highway 501 East, Suite B, Conway and its programs, head start, early head start, weatherization, and community services for Williamsburg County, will be closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day and will reopen on Tuesday, June 1.
Be Kind to Your Mind Cookout
Waccamaw Center for Mental Health, 501 Nelson Blvd., Kingstree, is sponsoring Be Kind to Your Mind during the month of May. On May 28, the center will have a Stomp Out Stigma Cookout for the community. There will be free food and door prizes.