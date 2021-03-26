Upcoming Events/March 24

Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Lane, Greeleyville, and Kingstree Police Departments and the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints during the month of March.
A.A. Meetings
If you drink, that’s your business. If you want to be sober, that’s our business. A.A. (843) 697-3321.
Special Needs Support
If you are a parent or guardian with a child or children with special needs and may be interested in becoming a part of a parent-to-parent support group, please contact Tommy and Michelle Russell at (843) 373-0912 or (843) 356-5714 or pillaroutreach@ yahoo.com.
Seniors Patrol
The Kingstree Police Department is offering a seniors patrol wellness check. Any elderly, ill or bedridden residents of the Town of Kingstree who would like for the police department to contact them on a regular basis should call Chief André Williams or Police Chaplain the Rev. Harold Jackson. Williams and Jackson can be reached at (843) 355-5435.
Volunteers Needed
Seniors and disabled adults in your community are homebound and need your help getting to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores, social activities, religious services, and more. Help them live with the quality of life they deserve at a time when they need it most. You can make a difference! For more information please call (843) 436-2110.
Schedule Change
The Kingstree/Hemingway Magistrate office will have new office hours, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Unveiling Ceremony
The Tomlinson Alumni Monument and Brick Project is on view at the Tomlinson site at 701 Tomlinson Street, Kingstree. The Unveiling Ceremony for the Monument, along with the revealing of a Tomlinson Historical Marker, are tentatively scheduled for July 3. It will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a lively park celebration on the site. The Committee is now receiving orders for its Second Brick Project, and will continue to do so until April 15. Again, for further information, please contact either Rebecca Fulton at (843) 382-5755; Gladys Laurie at (843) 372-8942; Sam Gray at (843) 244-0782; or Theophilus Segres at (843) 230-2074.
Sup Chat Schedule
Please mark you calendars to listen to and or comment on the Supervisor’s chat, also known as the “SUP CHAT.” This schedule runs from January through July, 2021, with reservations to change depending on circumstances. Tune in via Facebook on Tiffany Wright’s page. All meetings are on the fourth Monday of each month and will start at 6 p.m.
April 26
May 24
June 21
July 26
Log on, listen, enjoy and be informed. #wearewilliamsburg!
Addiction Screenings
Did you know benzodiazepines are involved in one fifth of all overdose related deaths? That’s over 13,000 deaths this year alone. You might consider it “safe,” but this little blue pill packs more than enough punch to earn a spot as one of the most dangerous drugs in the world. If you or a loved one is struggling with substance abuse, take the first step towards overcoming addiction. Call today for free screenings or referrals 1-800-431-1754 For more information visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/five-shocking-facts-about-xanax.html.
Free Drug Education
Narconon provides free drug education materials covering a wide range of topics. Please call today for your free drug education materials at 1-800-431-1754.
Felician Center College Assistance
The Felician Center is offering a second round of funding to anyone who previously attended the Felician Center After School Program. The monies provided by the BDGP Scholarship Fund are available to assist with expenses for the present semester 2021 at any college/university. Contact Sister Susanne at (843) 354-9415 to apply.
Volunteers Needed
Williamsburg County needs a Red Cross Disaster Action Team (DAT) and Biomedical (BDA) Volunteers. Call (843) 655-4176 or email herdie.mathews@redcross.org for more information.
WEOC Meeting
The monthly meeting of the Waccamaw Economic Opportunity Council, Inc. Board of Directors will be held on March 30, at 5:30 p.m. by conference call due to the COVID-19. If you are interested in participating, please contact the Conway Administrative Office at (843) 234-4100.