The importance of Black History

History allows us the opportunity to sneak back into the past anytime we want to. He who hates history, hates his own bloodline. Every living person has a history of his or her past from birth to the present second. History is the very substance nations are made of. History, however, is only as good as the recorder who accurately kept its activities. Every person is embedded in the history of the country they grew up in. If you did nothing but purchased a bubblegum at the mom and pop store, you contributed to the government which use the tax you paid to enhance its budget.
The only person who is going to accurately tell your history, is you. This is why we should document our family’s history in journals, family trees, pictures, auto biographies, documentaries, etc. I keep a running biography of myself so that my children can tell my story to their children and I pray that they do the same thing so that their stories lives long after them. The old African tribe had a story teller and historian who could recite the family members back for several generations. Once he died, the history was lost unless somebody recorded it.
Every ethnic group of people in this nation has contributed to making this nation what it has become. Spanish Americans, Indians, Europeans, Africans, Asians, etc. all of us built this country. We may not all get credit for the inventions, innovations, and labor put into this nations but we all contributed.
Out of all of the ethnic groups of people that was a part of the foundational formation of North America, the African American people had the most interesting plight. Our fore parents were sold by their own or captured by Europeans and forced to come to a country they knew nothing about. They were forbidden to use their language and force to learn a new language. Thousands didn’t even make it to America because they died or got fatally sick and was tossed overboard into the ocean. I can’t even imagine 300 men, women, and boys packed shoulder to shoulder like sardines on a ship for months.
Despite being treated like less than humans initially, God still use African Americans to help shape this nation in everything from agriculture to the white house. Too much of African American history has been left out or removed on purpose. A few definitions for history are, “acts, ideas, or events that will or can shape the course of the future; immediate but significant happenings, the record of past events and times, especially in connection with the human race.” We cannot effectively shape the future if the past has been and continues to be distorted. We constantly told our children be yourself, know who you are and most importantly know your history.
Black History is important because it provides hope for the children living in poverty, it fuels that little boy who is constantly told, “You will never be anything”. It releases energy to the person who is on the verge of giving up. When Jesus Christ was about to be crucified, he fell to the ground carrying his cross. God had a black man in place by the name Simon of Cyrene, (Luke23:26) to assist him. Wow a black man helping the King of kings.
We emerged from slavery to obtaining patents for our inventions, professional athletic Hall of Fame, medical advancement, the State House, the White House, and the list goes on. Black History is American History. A huge portion of American History would have never been written had it not been for African Americans. “The value of pursuing African American studies is gaining knowledge and an understanding of the past and present situation of African-descended people in the United States. This discipline prepares students to critically examine, explore, and analyze the unique experiences of African-descended people.” (Jul 29, 2020 abc7news.com).
African American History was, is, and will always be relevant. We’re not just a part of American History, we are a part of World History and every African American child should know and honor their heritage.
Pastor Livingston is a native of Georgetown. He started his pastoral ministry in Georgetown South Carolina at Mt. Olive Baptist Church within the city’s historic district. After seven years of pastoring at Mt. Olive, he was called to Antioch Baptist Church in Kingstree where he served for three years. Pastor Livingston has proudly served as pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Manning since 2008.