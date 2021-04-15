The Healer

After the enormous exodus of enslaved people out of Egypt, the Lord of Host made a covenant with the freed people. The author of the Old Testament book Exodus captured the moment, “And said, If thou wilt diligently hearken to the voice of the LORD thy God, and wilt do that which is right in his sight, and wilt give ear to his commandments, and keep all his statutes, I will put none of these diseases upon thee, which I have brought upon the Egyptians: for I am the LORD that healeth thee’ (Exodus 15:26). This covenant or promise from God was made to the children of Israel, but I believe it still holds true today to all people.
When it comes to the Old Testament writings, many believe that it was time specific, meaning that it was only for that particular time and for those particular people. I agree with that belief for certain passages of the OT but not all inclusive. There are commands given in the OT that still holds true today, the Ten Commandments to be more specific is one of them.
I believe with all my heart that God is a healer. I have seen him healed so many people in my lifetime. I know it’s difficult to believe that God can heal something as dreadful as cancer, but he can. The first step towards your healing is believing. “Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth” (Mark 9:23). Question number one, did Jesus said some things? No, he said “All” things are possible. So then, you have the ability in you to believe that you can come out of poverty, to believe that you can shake addictions, and yes to believe that you can be healed! God has the power and you have the ability to believe pointing to a resultant called, delivered.
Here is what the Lord thy God said to the children;
•Hearken to my voice
•Do right before me
•Keep my commandments
•Keep my laws
These are simple commands that everybody can perform. Once we perform these wishes of God, here is what he promises to do;
•I will not put diseases on you
•I am your healer
God wants to be our healer! I believe that he wants to heal this nation and world from Covid-19 and other diseases. He is waiting on us to commit to the four simple commands previously listed. God has not changed he is the same God that keep the children of Israel for forty years in the wilderness.
Lay hands on yourself as I speak to the conditions of every reader right now in the matchless name of Jesus the Christ. That if you can believe in the life changing power of the spirit of the Lord Jesus, you can be healed. Be healed from cancer, be healer from gambling, be healed from sex trafficking, be healed from diabetes, be healed from migraine headaches, or whatever you are struggling with. Lift up you hand and surrender all to the Lord for he is your healer. I believe that testimonies are going to follow this article. Many will be healed because they finally agreed to commit to the Old Testament covenant and believe that God is a healer. There is nothing too hard for God, nothing.
It is not by chance that you have read this article, this meeting was set up by the Lord God to charge your faith. According to Romans 10:17,”…faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the word of God”. You have heard the word now believe that you can be healed!
In God We Trust!
Amen.
Pastor Livingston is a native of Georgetown. He started his pastoral ministry in Georgetown South Carolina at Mt Olive Baptist Church within the city’s historic district. After seven years of pastoring at Mt Olive, he was called to Antioch Baptist Church in Kingstree where he served for three years. Pastor Livingston has proudly served as pastor of Antioch Baptist Church in Manning since 2008.